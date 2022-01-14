300,000 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Davis Capital Partners LLC

Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,274,000. Global Payments accounts for approximately 2.4% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.19. 31,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,463. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.