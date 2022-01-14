2,600 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 148.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $109.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.68. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

