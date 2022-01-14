2,442 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 157,802 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 423,202 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OAS. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

OAS opened at $134.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $140.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.20.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

