$223.01 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report $223.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.41 million and the highest is $223.62 million. Cognex posted sales of $223.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

CGNX traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $70.00. 7,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

