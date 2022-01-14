$182.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will announce $182.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $712.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $715.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $769.53 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $773.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOVO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of SOVO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,292. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $17.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

