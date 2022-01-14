$167.37 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report $167.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.90 million and the highest is $169.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $151.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $644.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $643.00 million to $646.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $700.97 million, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $711.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 212,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,087. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.