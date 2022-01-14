$162.35 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce sales of $162.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $162.57 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $147.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $654.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $654.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $704.03 million, with estimates ranging from $700.74 million to $707.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $44,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.55. The stock had a trading volume of 246,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,281. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

