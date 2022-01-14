1,525 Shares in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 229.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.06. 22,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,591. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.