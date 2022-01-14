148,000 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 34,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,422. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

