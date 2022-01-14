1,323 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.80.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $616.54. 6,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,955. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $633.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

