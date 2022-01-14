$13.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will report sales of $13.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.32 billion and the highest is $13.64 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $15.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $60.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $60.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $54.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.22 billion to $55.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.85.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after buying an additional 196,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after buying an additional 99,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

