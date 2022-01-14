12,000 Shares in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACTG. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 235,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 358,470 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,112,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACTG opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

In other Acacia Research news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

