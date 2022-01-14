$12.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to report $12.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.96 billion and the highest is $12.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $46.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $46.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.92 billion to $47.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 256,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,944,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,161,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.