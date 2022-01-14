11,442 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Chubb accounts for about 1.5% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Chubb by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

Shares of CB stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.30. 35,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.06. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The company has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

