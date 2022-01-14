10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 81.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after acquiring an additional 550,344 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after acquiring an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in 10x Genomics by 41.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,141,000 after acquiring an additional 463,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

Shares of TXG opened at $104.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.68 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $753,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,402 shares of company stock worth $39,350,550 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.