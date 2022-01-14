$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to announce $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.55. 186,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

