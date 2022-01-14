$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. Stephens raised their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Landstar System stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.03. 156,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $1,429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 98,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 54.6% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 74,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.