-$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($6.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.87.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,088. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

