$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

