$0.69 EPS Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,436 shares of company stock worth $2,281,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

