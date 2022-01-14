$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $34.62. 73,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,861. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

