$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.65. Terex has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Terex by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Terex by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Terex by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

