$0.38 EPS Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Canadian Solar reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 245.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.76. 1,821,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,528. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

