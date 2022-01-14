$0.30 EPS Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Corsair Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 904,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,313. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

