$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is ($0.75). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after buying an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,876,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after buying an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 177,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,431. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

