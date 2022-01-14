-$0.19 EPS Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IronNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

IronNet stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 886,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,458. IronNet has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96.

In other IronNet news, Director John M. Keane bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at $17,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

