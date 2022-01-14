$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in United States Cellular by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

