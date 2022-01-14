-$0.08 EPS Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDP. Truist initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.