-$0.08 EPS Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDP. Truist initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

