$0.05 EPS Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. nLIGHT posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of LASR stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,487. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,179 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in nLIGHT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in nLIGHT by 390.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in nLIGHT by 48.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

