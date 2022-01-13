Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.86 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $37,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,822 shares of company stock valued at $557,724 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,076,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,896 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,765,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,638,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,661,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 803,897 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

