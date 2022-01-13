Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Now Covered by HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

ZRSEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zur Rose Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.50.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $238.92 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $238.37 and a 1 year high of $547.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.72.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

