Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $75,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $260,587.74.

Shares of ZUO opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,360,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zuora by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after acquiring an additional 400,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zuora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after acquiring an additional 132,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,885,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 79,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

