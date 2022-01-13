Zenvia Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZENV) Lock-Up Period To End on January 18th

Zenvia’s (NASDAQ:ZENV) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 18th. Zenvia had issued 11,538,462 shares in its public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,006 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ZENV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th.

ZENV opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,880,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,444,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,063,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

