Zebi Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,774.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $592,587.64 and $2,774.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00061067 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00075161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.79 or 0.07602829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,716.93 or 0.99598290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00067598 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,122,151,176 coins and its circulating supply is 887,059,279 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

