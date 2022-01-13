Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $56.30

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.30, but opened at $54.52. Zai Lab shares last traded at $54.69, with a volume of 2,832 shares.

ZLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.35.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

