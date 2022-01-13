Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Buy

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $137.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “
NYSE SCL opened at $121.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a 52 week low of $109.08 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Stepan by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
