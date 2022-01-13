Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Buy

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $137.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

NYSE SCL opened at $121.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a 52 week low of $109.08 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Stepan by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Stepan by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

