Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) to “Hold”

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:LRMR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,324. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 641,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 832,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 105,007 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.