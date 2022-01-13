Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to “Buy”

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GH. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

GH stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 129.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 246,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 139,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Guardant Health by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

