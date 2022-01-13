Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to “Buy”

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “
NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
