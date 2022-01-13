Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to “Buy”

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Fanhua alerts:

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.08 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Fanhua will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.