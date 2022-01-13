Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) to Buy

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.51. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,941,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 525,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 256,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 251,440 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Daré Bioscience by 1,349.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

