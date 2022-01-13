Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to “Buy”

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

CARG stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $1,019,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 559,373 shares of company stock valued at $20,378,030. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

