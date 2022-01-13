Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to “Hold”

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

APPF opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,019.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.17. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $185.44.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William R. Rauth III purchased 72,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

