Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) to Hold

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

ALTO stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.65 million, a P/E ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 2.85.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $305.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $375,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,600 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,687,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,599,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

