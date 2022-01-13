Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) to “Hold”

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AADI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of AADI opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $501.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.78). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth $188,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth $478,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $825,000.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

