Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Hold

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 146,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,957. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hub Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after buying an additional 242,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

