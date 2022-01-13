Zacks Investment Research Lowers DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Hold

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of DMAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 58,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $65.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.39. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.