Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Sell

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicine company which discovers, develops and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology and rare genetic diseases. Avalo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cerecor, is based in WAYNE, Pa. “

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

AVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 491,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 638,554 shares of company stock valued at $644,607 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.