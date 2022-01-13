Zacks Investment Research Lowers Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARMP opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 594.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.