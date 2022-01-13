Zacks Investment Research Lowers 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) to Hold

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company which develops product candidates using its targeted and evolved adeno-associated viruses vectors. It offers a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focusing on the ophthalmology, cardiology and pulmonology therapeutic areas. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. 176,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after buying an additional 974,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,794,000 after purchasing an additional 706,953 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 452,979 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 174,784 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.