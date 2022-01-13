Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) to Sell

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

